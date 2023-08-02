Nascon, Dangote Sugar, others increase Nigerian stock market value

In a report released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, the stock market closed trading at N34.97 trillion.

This is slightly above the N34.93 trillion reported on Tuesday, indicating an increase of N40.9 billion or 0,11 per cent growth in the value of the Nigerian bourse.

The All-Share Index inched higher from 64,192.2 ASI to 64,267.36 ASI, after gaining 75.16 basis points.

Investors traded N4.26 billion in 6,251 deals on Wednesday, after exchanging 330.78 million shares.

This contrasted with the N7.71 billion exchanged for 762.09 million shares in 7,935 deals on Tuesday.

Chams topped the gainers’ list after gaining 10 per cent to move from N0.90 kobo to N0.99 kobo per share.

Nascon gained N3.25 kobo to close at N35.75 kobo, above its opening price of N32.50 kobo per share.

Abbey’s share price was up by N0.11 kobo, moving from N1.10 kobo to N1.21 kobo per share.

Skyway Aviation recorded N2.55 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from 25.60 kobo to N28.15 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar completed the top five gainers’ list after its share value rose by N2.95 kobo to end trading at N32.65 kobo from N29.70 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Nigerian stock market attracts N145.40bn investments from FBN Holding, others

TIP topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 per cent to drop from N0.80 kobo to N0.72 kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt’s share price dropped by N0.13 kobo to end trading at N1.17 kobo from N1.30 kobo per share.

UPL lost 9.76 per cent to end trading with N2.49 kobo from N2.76 kobo per share.

Omatek’s share dropped from N0.41 kobo to N0.37 kobo per share after losing 9.76 per cent during trading.

John Holt lost N0.17 kobo, dropping from N1.80 kobo to N1.63 kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 58.82 million shares valued at N209.18 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 27.95 million shares worth N502.75 million.

ETI sold 21.30 million shares worth N330.24 million.

Access Corporation traded 20.69 million shares valued at N341.78 million, while Chams sold 16.96 million shares valued at N16.13 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now