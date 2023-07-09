After five days of trading, the Nigerian stock market saw investors exchange 9.831 billion shares in 54,478 deals, worth N145.408 billion, between Monday to Friday.

Investments into the Nigerian bourse significantly topped that of the week before, when 3.369 billion shares were traded by investors in 39,764 deals, valued at N41.986 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry topped the list by volume of shares traded, after recording 8.349 billion shares, valued at N127.944 billion, traded in 27,291 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry took the second spot with 420.770 million shares worth N1.683 billion in 2,840 deals.

Occupying the third spot is the ICT Industry, which reported investors traded 220.121 million shares, worth N2.198 billion, in 3,237 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities, FBN Holding Plc, FCMB Group Plc and United Bank for Africa accounted for 6.071 billion shares worth N102.488 billion in 7,505 deals.

FBN Holding, FCMB Group and UBA were rated as the top three equities by volume, with the firms contributing 61.75 per cent and 70.48 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Japaul Gold stock gained N0.41 kobo, ending the week with N1.11 kobo per share, higher than the N0.70 kobo it started with.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share rose to N1.29 kobo per share, from N0.82 kobo per share, gaining N0.47 kobo.

Chams Holding saw its stock price rise by N0.42 kobo, to end the week with N1.16 kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N0.74 kobo.

Omatek’s share value grew to N0.55 kobo per share, increasing by N0.19 kobo, from N0.36 kobo.

Veritas Kapital’s share closed the week at N0.34 kobo per share from N0.23 kobo per share, appreciating by N0.11 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Coronation Insurance’s share lost N0.22 kobo, to settle at N0.61 kobo, below the N0.83 kobo it opened the week with.

Tripple Gee’s share lost N0.99 kobo, to close at N2.76 kobo per share, against the opening price of N3.75 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel also reported a loss of N0.84 kobo, dropping the share to N3.15 kobo per share, from N3.99 kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share dropped to N2.16 kobo, losing N0.44 kobo, from the N2.60 kobo per share it started trading with.

Champion Brew’s share fell from N5.38 kobo to N4.60 kobo per share, losing N0.78 kobo.

