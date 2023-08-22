Cornerstone tops gainers’ list, Chellaram leads losers’ table in stock market

Nigerian stock market capitalisation grew to N35.84 trillion on Tuesday, rising by N157.58 billion from the previous day’s N35.68 trillion.

The All-Share Index rose by 286.26 basis points to 65,488.67 ASI, from 65,202.41 ASI.

On the exchange floor, 293.46 million shares were traded in 5,895 deals on Tuesday, worth N4.12 billion, surpassing the 231.59 million shares, valued at N3.99 billion, that were traded in 5,494 deals on Monday.

Cornerstone topped the gainers’ list after gaining N0.12 kobo to move from N1.22 kobo to N1.34 kobo per share.

CWG gained N0.38 kobo to close at N4.28 kobo, above its opening price of N3.90 kobo per share.

SCOA’s share price was up by N0.12 kobo, moving from N1.28 kobo to N1.40 kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company recorded an 8.33 per cent rise in share price, appreciating from N0.48 kobo to N0.52 kobo per share.

BUA Foods completed the top five gainers’ list after its share value rose by N12.10 kobo to end trading at N165 from N152.90 kobo per share.

Chellaram topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.44 kobo to drop from N4.40 kobo to N3.96 kobo per share.

Sunu Assurances’ share price dropped by 10 per cent to end trading at N0.72 kobo from N0.80 kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries lost N4.25 kobo to end trading with N38.25 kobo from N42.50 kobo per share.

John Holt’s share dropped from N1.59 kobo to N1.45 kobo per share after losing N0.14 kobo during trading.

Mutual Benefit lost 6.82 per cent, dropping from N0.44 kobo to N0.41 kobo per share.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading with 41.44 million shares valued at N185.04 million.

Access Corporation followed with 36.15 million shares worth N616.42 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 32.10 million shares worth N229.73 million.

Omatek traded 15 million shares valued at N4.29 million, while ETI sold 13.20 million shares valued at N208.47 million.

