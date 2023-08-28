Investors earn N320bn as Nigerian stock market’s valuation rises by 1.14%

The equity capitalisation in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.14 per cent at the close of trading on Monday.

This represented a N320 billion growth in the value of investments in the capital market from N35.88 trillion reported on Friday to N36.20 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index grew by 749.56 basis points to close at 66,151.38, up 65,401.82 posted by the bourse on Friday.

Investors traded 311.11 million shares valued at N3.91 billion in 7,193 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 356.01 million shares worth N4.23 billion traded by shareholders in 6,569 deals four days ago.

Dangote Sugar topped the gainers’ list with a N4.75 kobo rise in share price to move from N47.50 kobo to N52.25 kobo per share.

Omatek gained 10 percent to close at N0.33 kobo, up from the opening price of N0.30 kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share price was up by N0.58 kobo to move from N5.80 kobo to N6.38 kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt gained N0.17 kobo to rise from N1.70 kobo to N1.87 kobo per share.

SFS REIT share value rose by N8.35 kobo to end trading at N92.15 kobo from N83.80 kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.50 kobo to drop from N5 to N4.50 kobo per share.

John Holt share price dropped by N0.15 kobo to end trading at N1.38 kobo from N1.53 kobo per share.

NEM lost N0.54 kobo to end trading with N5.12 kobo from N5.66 kobo per share.

NSLTECH lost 9.09 percent to drop from N0.33 kobo to N0.30 kobo per share.

Cutix’s share dropped from N2.40 kobo to N2.20 kobo per share after losing N0.20 kobo during trading.

Access Corporation topped the day’s trading with 43.70 million shares valued at N703.32 million.

Transcorp followed with 28.49 million shares worth N181.73 million.

Dangote Sugar sold 16.02 million shares worth N820.84 million.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance traded 15.56 million shares valued at N13.47 million, while Omatek sold 15.51 million shares valued at N4.65 million.

