NGX: Investors lose N35.3bn despite gains in Glaxo SmithKline, Cadbury, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N35.6 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed a 0.09 percent dip in the value of investments at the capital market from N35.51 trillion to N35.47 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index dropped by 64.98 basis points to close at 65,198.08, down from 65,263.06 ASI posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Shareholders traded 363.14 million shares worth N6.07 billion in 6,644 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 445.27 million shares valued at N5.08 billion traded by the shareholders in 7,095 deals the previous day.

Glaxo SmithKline topped the gainers’ list with a N0.80 kobo rise in share price to move from N8.10 kobo to N8.90 kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N1.25 kobo to close at N13.95 kobo, above its opening price of N12.70 kobo per share.

Abbey’s share price was up by N0.13 kobo, moving from N1.33 kobo to N1.46 kobo per share.

Chellaram recorded a N0.30 kobo rise in share price to close at N3.39 kobo, up from the previous N3.09 per share.

Academy’s share value rose by N0.20 kobo to end trading at N2.35 kobo from N2.15 kobo per share.

Meyer topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.29 kobo to drop from N2.95 kobo to N2.66 kobo per share.

Eterna’s share price dropped by N2.30 kobo to end trading at N21.10 kobo from N23.40 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost N0.26 kobo to end trading with N2.42 kobo from N2.68 kobo per share.

UPL’s share dropped from N2.49 kobo to N2.26 kobo per share after losing N0.23 kobo during trading.

Sovereign Insurance lost 9.09 percent, dropping from N0.55 kobo to N0.50 kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 29.28 million shares valued at N107.99 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 28.44 million shares worth N514.50 million.

FCMB sold 26.78 million shares worth N164.95 million.

Zenith Bank traded 23.86 million shares valued at N809.73 million, while Japaul Gold sold 22.79 million shares valued at N22.50 million.

