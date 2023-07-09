The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has pinpointed a marketer, whose truck was used by vandals to steal fuel from a pipeline in the Idimu area of Lagos State.

IPMAN stated that the pipeline, named System 2B, located at Idimu, Alimosho Local Council Development Area of Lagos, belongs to the National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the IPMAN Ejigbo Satellite Depot Chairman, Akin Akinrinade, who said the vandals escaped, but a 33,000-litre truck with registration number JND 162 XA, belonging to one R. A. Oluwakemi, a marketer, loading at Ibadan depot, was seized by the security agents.

Akinrinade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that: “IPMAN Satellite Depot are constrained with heavy heart to announce the vandalisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) pipeline at Idimu in Alimosho LCDA, of Lagos State, in front of Good Luck Estate.

“This continuous vandalism is a setback to the effort of IPMAN and NNPCL to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol to Lagos and the entire Southwest region of Nigeria.

“It is noteworthy that a 33,000 litre truck with registration number JND 162 XA belonging to one R. A. Oluwakemi, a marketer, loading at Ibadan depot was apprehended at the scene of petrol scooping in Idimu.

“The truck was painted in blue and white colour, with registration number JND 162 XA was apprehended at the scene of the vandalism.”

He urged the security agents to ensure that the investigation into the vandalism of the NNPC pipeline is concluded, with perpetrators brought to book, “We appeal to the police to do justice and bring the culprits to justice,” he said.

Akinrinade said there are instances where vandals and their trucks are arrested, but later released, “This is not the first time vandals had being arrested and truck recovered at the scene of this nefarious act are found back on the road within a short time,” he added.

