NNPC launches app to monitor crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has launched an application for the monitoring of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The cooperation launched the Application in Abuja On Friday at the signing of renewed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) agreements between NNPC and its partners in Oil Mining Leases.

Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Ltd., while speaking during the launch, noted that the actions of vandals on pipelines have become a difficult thing to deal with.

The app called ‘Crude Theft Monitoring Applications’ was created for members of host communities and other Nigerians to report incidents of oil theft.

Kyari said the cooperation partners were engaged, alongside government regulatory bodies, security agencies and host communities while putting up a robust framework to curtail the menace.

There are still ongoing activities of oil thieves and vandals on Nigeria’s oil pipelines and assets, very visible in the form of illegal refineries that are continuously put up in some locations and insertions into our pipeline network.

“Arrests have been made and vessels have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy, I commend the Armed forces, in the last three months, they have done substantive work and had destroyed some illegal refineries,” he said.

Kyari noted that international refineries will be held responsible if they fail to buy crude from credible sources that are validated.

”If they refused to do that, they would be held responsible as part of the culprits involved,” he said.

