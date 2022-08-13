Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday August 13th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Outrage among lawmakers as Emefiele, Nami shun Reps invite over subsidy probe

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Muhammad Nami, the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have come under fire from the House of Representatives’ Ad Hoc Committee investigating the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime from 2013 to 2022, for not appearing at their investigative hearing. Read more

2. I can rule Nigeria without Labour Party’s majority in National Assembly – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declared on Friday he can rule Nigeria without his party controlling the majority of the members in the National Assembly. Read more

3. Wike denies hand in suit against Atiku, PDP over outcome of presidential primaries

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dissociated himself from reports about the institution of a lawsuit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, due to the outcome of the party’s presidential primaries. Read more

4. ASUU laments brain drain from Nigeria’s education sector due to strike, other issues

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Emmanuel Osodeke revealed, on Thursday, that many lecturers in Nigerian universities had left the nation to pursue professions overseas as the Federal Government struggles to find a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis in the education sector. Read more

5. Catholic group blasts Plateau Gov, Lalong, over alleged blasphemous comments on Pope Francis

A Catholic group under the aegies of Concerned Catholics in Nigeria (CCN), has lambasted the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, following comments he made in an interview where he allegedly referred to the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis in a blasphemous manner. Read more

6. Investors drop N189bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues losing streak

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N189.06 billion at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. Elon Musk eyes Nigerian market for electric vehicle raw materials, govt gives counter offer

Tesla, the company owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, showed interest in signing a trade partnership with Nigeria, to import raw materials for production of batteries for its electric vehicles. Read more

8. Police arrests man over daughter’s death in Kogi

Police operatives in Kogi have arrested a man over the killing of his 15-year-old daughter in the state. Read more

9. OPC, Fulani settlers clash in Kwara community

Members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Fulani settlers clashed in Ajase Ipo, Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State on Friday with an unspecified number of people injured. Read more

10. Falconets beat France 1-0 to begin W’Cup campaign on bright note

Nigeria U-20 Women’s football team, the Falconets have defeated European champions France 1-0 in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Read more

