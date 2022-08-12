Falconets beat France 1-0 to begin W’Cup campaign on bright note

Nigeria U-20 Women’s football team, the Falconets have defeated European champions France 1-0 in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The game, played at San Jose in host country Costa Rica, saw Nigeria and France play goalless till the 85th minute in a Group C encounter.

Flourish Sabastine clinched all three points for the Falconets when she made a fine finish five minutes to time from Mercy Idoko’s pass.

The Falconets are making their 10th World Cup appearance, and will be hoping to seal a triumph this time having reached the final on two occasions and the semifinal once.

The Chris Danjuma girls will face South Korea in their second group game on Sunday before taking on Canada in their final group game.

Earlier in the competition, the other African representatives Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to USA in Group D opener.

