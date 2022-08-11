Danjuma expresses confidence as Falconets begin W’Cup campaign with France clash

Nigeria U-20 women’s football team, the Falconets will be kicking off their World Cup campaign on Friday morning and head coach Chris Danjuma has expressed confidence in the girls.

Danjuma said he would be banking on the special ‘Nigerian Spirit’ to help the team prevail against France in their opening Group C clash.

Nigeria will face the Bleuettes, one of the favourites of the tournament, at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose.

“Playing seven matches in the African qualifying series toughened the team very well, and we have also worked on their psyche. Nigeria has never been also-ran at this level,” said the coach ahead of the opening game.

“Having reached the final twice and made the semi finals once, the Falconets have pedigree in this championship.

“We cannot afford to falter. We will take it one match at a time, beginning with the game against France.

“It will not be easy but we have what is known as the special ‘Nigeria spirit’ and we will go in there with confidence and belief in what we can do. We will play to our strengths – firm at the back and clinical at the fore.”

Meanwhile, Falconets midfielder, Deborah Abiodun said the team was already battle-ready and would give all it takes to make something out of the showpiece.

“This is a dream come true for all of us. We want to make all Nigerians proud and bring the World Cup to Nigeria,”she told FIFA.com.

After France, the Falconets will play against South Korea and against Canada in the other games of the group.

