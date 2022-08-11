Real Madrid beat Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup for fifth time

Karim Benzema was in superb form on Wednesday night as he helped Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win the UEFA Super Cup.

The Spanish side, winners of the Champions League, secured a 2-0 victory over the German Bundesliga side, who won the Europa League last season.

It was a record-equaling triumph for Real Madrid, who have now won the UEFA Super Cup title a fifth time.

Read Also: SPORTS BUSINESS: Real Madrid, Barcelona only football clubs in eight world’s most valuable teams

Real Madrid took the lead when David Alaba tapped into an empty net, with Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp stranded following Casemiro’s header back across goal.

Benzema doubled Real’s lead after the break with a first-time finish from Vinicius Jr’s cross.

The French forward is now second on Real’s all-time goalscoring list as he overtook Raul, and now standing behind only Cristiano Ronaldo who has 450 goals.

Benzema is being tipped for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

