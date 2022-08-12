De Bruyne, Benzema, Courtois battle for UEFA player of the year award

European football governing body, UEFA has shortlisted Manchester City forward Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid duo of Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois in the player of the year contest.

De Bruyne helped City clinch the Premier League last season while Benzema and Courtois were instrumental to Real Madrid’s Spanish and European successes last season.

The winner of the player of the year award will be announced on 25 August, 2022.

The three finalists emerged from a trimmed 15-man list which included Kylian Mbappe, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho.

The UEFA POTY award was won by Chelsea and Italy midfielder, Jorginho Frello, last year.

Uefa also revealed the shortlist for the men’s Manager of the Year award, with Real’s Carlo Ancelotti, City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named.

The women’s Player of the Year and Manager of the Year nominees will be named at a later date, according to a statement.

All the winners will be announced at the Champions League group-stage draw ceremony in Istanbul.

