Messi missing in Ballon d’Or list as Oshoala nominated for women’s title

Title holder, Lionel Messi did not make the list for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award after an underwhelming season at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine forward, who has won the Ballon d’Or a record seven times, was not included in the 30-man list, which has 12 players from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala made the list for the women’s category after a brilliant season with Barcelona Ladies.

The 20-woman nominees were published on the Ballon D’Or verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Despite suffering injury in the course of last season, Oshoala still managed to emerge top scorer in the Spanish women’s top flight with 20 goals.

Her feat saw her named CAF Women’s Player of the Year, a record fifth award.

Read Also: Nkwocha backs Oshoala to extend dominance after bagging fifth POTY award

2022 Men’s Ballon d’Or nominees

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, Portugal)

Casemiro (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool, Colombia)

Fabinho (Liverpool, Brazil)

Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund, Ivory Coast)

Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan, Portugal)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan, France)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain, France)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich, Senegal)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool, Uruguay)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig, France)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham, South Korea)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus, Serbia)

2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or nominees

Selma Bacha (Lyon, France)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris St-Germain, France)

Christiane Endler (Lyon, Chile)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris St-Germain, France)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Catarina Macario (Lyon, United States)

Beth Mead (Arsenal, England)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, Netherlands)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, United States)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona, Nigeria)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Wendie Renard (Lyon, France)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit, United States)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona, Sweden)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now