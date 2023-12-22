Suarez now Messi’s teammate at Inter Miami

The duo of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have now reunited at United States Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

Suarez joins the team as a free agent after Brazilian team Gremio.

The 2024 season will see the Uruguayan striker reuniting with not just Messi, but also his other ex-Barcelona teammates like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Messi, Busquets and Alba all joined the MLS side earlier in 2023, and helping the club win their first-ever trophy.

“I look forward to reuniting with great friends and players,” said Suarez.

Read Also: Man City make history with Club World Cup triumph

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami.

“I can’t wait to get started and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality.

“I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition.”

Suarez, 36, who has also won league titles with Nacional, Ajax and Atletico Madrid, scored 17 goals in 33 games as Gremio finished second in Brazilian Serie A in the 2023 season.

The veteran forward’s performances led to him being voted the league’s best player.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now