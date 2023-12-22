Man City make history with Club World Cup triumph

European Champions Manchester City have made history with their triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup final as they defeated Fluminense.

The final which took place in Saudi Arabia on Friday night saw the English side thrash their Brazilian counterparts 4-0.

City, who sealed the treble last season, have now clinched their first ever Club World Cup.

The Pep Guardiola side started the game on a bright note as Julia Alvarez opened scoring on 40 seconds, chesting in from close range after Nathan Ake’s shot hit the post.

City added a second in the 27th minute when Nino turned Phil Foden’s cross into the back of his own net.

Foden then got on the scoresheet in the second half before Alvarez got his second in the 88th minute.

The triumph meant Manchester City emulated Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in lifting the Club World Cup.

But the English champions became the first English club to win five trophies in a calendar year.

