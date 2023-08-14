Kepa joins Real Madrid on loan

Spanish giants, Real Madrid have signed Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Premier League side Chelsea on a season-long loan.

First-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is currently nursing an injury that could keep him out throughout the new season.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was willing to depend on reserve goalkeeper Lunin, but has apparently changed his mind.

Read Also: Ancelotti to rely on Lunin in Courtois’ absence this season

Kepa, 28, will now cover for Courtois, who will miss most of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The goalie has made 163 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018.

He faced competition at the Blues from summer signing Robert Sanchez, a new arrival from Brighton, who started Sunday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool.

