Chelsea agree to sign midfielder Caicedo for British record fee

Chelsea, a Premier League team, and Brighton player Moises Caicedo have reached an agreement for a British record £115 million transfer fee.

On Friday, Liverpool and the 21-year-old Ecuadorian star reached a £111 million agreement.

However, Caicedo prefers Chelsea, and this summer, after having a string of bids turned down by Brighton, they have finally succeeded with one.

Chelsea will shatter the British record again in 2023 thanks to the payment, following the £107 million the club spent in January on Argentine winger Enzo Fernandez.

Caicedo still has to have a medical after being left out of Brighton’s squad for their victory over Luton Town in their home opener.

Caicedo will be Chelsea’s eighth signing of the summer, following Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel, Robert Sanchez and Diego Moreira.

