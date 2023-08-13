Sports
Chelsea, Liverpool share spoils in Stamford Bridge thriller
Chelsea and Liverpool played a 1-1 draw in their Premier League battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
Luis Diaz opened scoring for Liverpool in the 18th minute through an assist by Mohamed Salah, who himself had an effort disallowed by VAR.
Axel Disasi, making his debut for Chelsea, equalised for the hosts in the 36th minute through an assist by Ben Chilwell, who himself also had an effort disallowed.
In the thrilling encounter, which had new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister make the starr for the Reds, both sides struggled to find a winner.
More to follow…
