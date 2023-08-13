Harry Kane: I didn’t want to end my career with regrets

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has expressed his excitement following his successful transfer to German giants, Bayern Munich.

Kane, who spent 19years at Spurs, made his debut at Bayern on Saturday, making his first non-Premier League appearance in club football.

Kane joined the Spurs academy in 2004, signed his first professional contract in 2010 and made his senior debut in 2011.

At his unveiling at Bayern, striker Kane said his family were “fully behind” him over the move and he had made “the best decision”.

He said: “I didn’t want to get to the end of my career with regrets at not experiencing different leagues and cultures.

“I spent my whole career in England and the Premier League, so it may take a bit of adapting to get used to a new league.

“As you saw yesterday with Leipzig, there are some great teams in this league and it is going to be a real challenge.

“I know people expect Bayern to win the league every year, but I think teams are improving and it is getting tougher.

“For me, it is about settling in, getting as comfortable as possible and understanding the different teams and how I need to adapt.”

Kane is Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with 280 goals in 435 games. The star forward said he would return to the club to say a proper goodbye as he didn’t have the time to do so.

