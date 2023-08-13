Spurs fight back to draw at Brentford in first game without Kane

Tottenham Hotspur put up a fighting effort as they played a 2-2 draw against Brentford in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Spurs are no longer with star forward Harry Kane, who finally left the club for Bayern Munich over the weekend.

Tottenham got ahead in the 11th minute of the game through Cristian Romero’s opener before the hosts pegged back in the 26th minute through Bryan Mbeumo penalty.

Read Also: Kane makes Bayern debut in German Super Cup defeat by Leipzig

Brentford then took the lead for the first time in the encounter with a Yoane Wissa effort in the 36th minute.

Spurs kept on the press and pulled a goal back to level through Emerson Royal’s equalizer just before the halftime whistle.

Tottenham were the better team in the second half but either side could not find a winner.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now