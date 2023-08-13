Joshua says ‘no more pressure’ after beating Helenius with one-punch knockout

Nigerian-born English boxer, Anthony Joshua says he does not feel pressure any more since he is no longer a heavyweight champion.

Joshua said this after he defeated Robert Helenius with one punch in round seven of their midnight of Saturday at London’s O2 Arena.

The win – Joshua’s first stoppage win in two and half years – sets up a blockbuster fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.

Expressing his delight, Joshua said that he doesn’t feel pressured anymore and can’t wait to fight Wilder.

“I don’t feel pressure any more. Remember I am not a heavyweight champion, I leave that to the other guys. I am just a contender trying to make my way,” said the 33-year-old.

“Any time is a good time to fight. It could have been Wilder eight years ago or Wilder now. It don’t matter.

“It is only a fight and boxing wins so roll on really. There is no worry to me when it is.

“I am just happy we can get the fight going and I think people appreciate that I am doing my best to keep heavyweight boxing on the map.

“Yeah, we’re carrying heavyweight boxing. I have believed that for years I have played my part in bringing entertainment to heavyweight boxing.

“That is why you are asking about the Wilder fight. I am not comparing what it could have been, I’m just happy that we’re getting this fight under way potentially soon because it does great for boxing I think.

“We’ll look back in years to come and think, ‘look at that era, that guy fought everyone,’ and that’s what is important. Not protecting you zero. It is about fighting the best and giving your best.”

