Incredible Joshua knocks out Ngannou in second round

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua secured yet another heavyweight victory on Friday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

34-year-old Joshua defeated Francis Ngannou, 37, with an incredible second-round knockout.

Joshua floored the UFC champion in the first round and early in the second, who then rose to his feet but was stunned by an explosive and formidable right blow moments later.

The referee halted the contest as Ngannou appeared to be out before he even hit the canvas and required medical treatment.

“I’m going back to my cage and when they let me out, I’ll fight again,” Joshua said.

Victory is two-time world champion Joshua’s fourth in 11 months, and keeps alive his ambition of recapturing a world title.

Meanwhile, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury watched on from ringside.

It is expected by the Boxing world that someday Fury and Joshua would have a showdown, but it is yet to be clear how many more matches are to be fought by the duo before the possibility.

Fury had sealed a victory over Ngannou last October when he was dropped by the debutant before edging a points win.

After the win, Joshua adviced UFC star Ngannou not to leave boxing.

“When I saw the fight with Tyson Fury I thought ‘I want some of that’. He is a great champion and this doesn’t take anything away from his capabilities. I told him not to leave boxing. He’s two fights in and he’s fought the best,” said Joshua.

