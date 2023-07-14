Pulisic bemoans lack of opportunities during time at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has expressed his disappointment over what he referred to as lack of opportunities at Chelsea in the last few seasons.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the 24-year-old joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in a £57.6m move in 2019 and scored 26 goals in 145 games.

The USA forward has now completed a £20m move from Chelsea to Italian club AC Milan after becoming surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, scoring only once in his final season.

“It was a difficult last few season with Chelsea. For whatever reason I wasn’t getting the opportunities I wanted,” he told a news conference for his unveiling.

Read Also: Balogun rejoins Rangers on one year deal

“For me it’s a brilliant opportunity to step away, get a fresh start and play for a big team like this.”

Pulisic signed a four-year deal with the Serie A side, with the option of a further year.

His switch to Serie A sees him linking up with former Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has also joined Milan this summer.

Chelsea have parted ways with several established first-team players this summer.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now