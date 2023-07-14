Rohr to face Super Eagles in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will face his former team in the qualifying series of the 2026 World Cup.

This was confirmed after the draw which took place on Thursday, with the Eagles drawn alongside Rohr’s current team, Benin Republic.

Also drawn in the group C were South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted in USA, Mexico and Canada, and the African qualifying draw was held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Recall that Rohr led the Eagles to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they crashed out in the group stage.

Meanwhile, the first round games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will begin on November 13, 2013 and end November 18, 2025.

The qualification format adopted by CAF will see nine groups of six teams play in a home and away round-robin matches.

The group winners will qualify for the 2026 World Cup while the four best group runners-up will be drawn into play-offs to determine the CAF representative at the inter-confederation play-offs.

