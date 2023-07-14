Sports
Rohr to face Super Eagles in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will face his former team in the qualifying series of the 2026 World Cup.
This was confirmed after the draw which took place on Thursday, with the Eagles drawn alongside Rohr’s current team, Benin Republic.
Also drawn in the group C were South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
The 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted in USA, Mexico and Canada, and the African qualifying draw was held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.
Read Also: We’ll be a different Super Eagles in 2023 AFCON —Osimhen
Recall that Rohr led the Eagles to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they crashed out in the group stage.
Meanwhile, the first round games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will begin on November 13, 2013 and end November 18, 2025.
The qualification format adopted by CAF will see nine groups of six teams play in a home and away round-robin matches.
The group winners will qualify for the 2026 World Cup while the four best group runners-up will be drawn into play-offs to determine the CAF representative at the inter-confederation play-offs.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...