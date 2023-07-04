We’ll be a different Super Eagles in 2023 AFCON —Osimhen

The Super Eagles will perform admirably at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, according to Victor Osimhen.

The 3-2 victory over the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia last month gave the three-time African champions a spot in the AFCON finals.

At the most recent competition in Cameroon, Tunisia eliminated the West Africans in the second round after they had won all three group games to head their group.

However, Osimhen is optimistic that the Super Eagles would perform better this time.

“We have a great squad to do well, I’m proud of the team,” Osimhen told Wazobia FM Radio Lagos.

Read Also: Osimhen reacts after winning at Ghana football awards

“We fight for the team because it’s a privilege to play for Nigeria.

“We expect greatness, we will aim for the trophy.

“We have experienced players and leaders like Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and Wilfred Ndidi, who have been helpful to the younger players.

“I know some of the fans have given up on us (after the Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup), but I hope they will come back to support us.

“They will see a different Super Eagles, we’re working very hard.

“We will have a good tournament and if God wills, we will win it.”

The AFCON finals is billed to take place between 13 January and 11 February 2024 in Cote d’Ivoire.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now