Gerrard appointed manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Former Liverpool midfielder, Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Saudi club.

Al-Ettifaq were seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

Read Also: Benzema agrees three-year deal with Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager in October last year.

The former England midfielder’s move to Saudi Arabia follows a summer of heavy investment by Pro League clubs as several top European players have joined Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

“Without a doubt, Gerrard’s presence will be an addition and a quantum leap to our league,” said Khalid Al-Dabal, the club’s chairman.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now