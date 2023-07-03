Sports
Gerrard appointed manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Former Liverpool midfielder, Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.
The 43-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Saudi club.
Al-Ettifaq were seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.
Read Also: Benzema agrees three-year deal with Saudi champions Al-Ittihad
Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager in October last year.
The former England midfielder’s move to Saudi Arabia follows a summer of heavy investment by Pro League clubs as several top European players have joined Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.
“Without a doubt, Gerrard’s presence will be an addition and a quantum leap to our league,” said Khalid Al-Dabal, the club’s chairman.
