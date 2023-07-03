Sports
One-yr-old Sporting Lagos seal promotion to Nigeria Premier League
Sporting Lagos sealed a remarkable achievement on Monday as they secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier League (NPL).
The club was only created one year ago and they sealed promotion to the Nigerian top-flight after a hard-fought 2-0 win against Abeokuta Stormers on Monday evening.
Ayemwenre Rico and Saturday Okon were the goalscorers for Sporting Lagos in the Nigeria National League Super Eight playoffs tie at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Read Also: N100m prize up for grabs as Enyimba, Rivers Utd battle for NPL title
The Lagos club opened their campaign in the playoffs with a 1-0 win over FC One Rocket last weekend.
In another game in the South Conference, Heartland Football Club of Owerri moved a step closer to a return to the NPL after a 1-0 win against FC One Rocket.
The Naze Millionaires need just a point from their next fixture against Sporting to confirm their return to the top-flight.
