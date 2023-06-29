Finidi to beef up Enyimba squad ahead of Champions League football

George Finidi, the head coach of Enyimba, has stated that the team will add more top-tier players as they get ready to return to the continent.

After winning the 2022–23 Nigeria Premier League, the Aba giants will participate in the CAF Champions League in the coming season.

Finidi believed that the Peoples’ Elephant needed a strong team that could compete with the best on the continent.

“It’s a big thing for us to return to the continental football, that’s where we belong,” Finidi told Elegbete TV.

“We won’t relent, we will continue to work hard to make an impact next season in the CAF Champions League.

“The CAF Champions League will be a difficult one no doubt, it is good to see us back there. We have a good team, but we still have to beef up the team.

“We must have depth in our team, and we would definitely bring in players where we think we need to. The process is ongoing to see those who will come in and those who will also leave.”

Enyimba have won the CAF Champions League twice in the past, and would look to seal a third continental title in the coming season.

