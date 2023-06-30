Sports
Basketball Federation appoints Wakama as D’Tigress head coach
Rena Wakama has been hired by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to lead the Team Nigeria Women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for a period of two years.
On Friday, the federation tweeted about the news.
Since Otis Hughley left his position as head coach of the five-time Afrobasket champions last year, the team has been without a head coach.
Former national team player Wakama, who is from Rivers, is currently an assistant coach at Stony Brooks University in the United States.
Wakama played basketball professionally in the UK in addition to earning four letters at the University of Western Carolina.
Read Also: FIBA ejects D’Tigress from World Cup, invites Mali to take Nigeria’s place
She received a bachelor’s degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Western Carolina in 2014 and an MBA from Manhattan in 2019.
Wakama is in her fourth year as an assistant coach at Manhattan College after serving for two years as Director of Women’s Basketball Operations.
As an assistant coach, Wakama oversees the development of the wing/guard position players, while also serving as the team’s academics and community service liaison.
Under her mentorship, the Jaspers earned a program-high 3.61 team GPA and placed fifth nationally in community service hours for all of Division I women’s basketball.
Wakama helped develop Davis and Brazil Harvey-Carr to earn post-season All-MAAC honours during the 2021/22 season.
