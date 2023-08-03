JUST IN: D’Tigress into AfroBasket final, gunning for fourth consecutive title

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have advanced into the final of the 2023 AfroBasket after beating hosts Rwanda on Thursday.

D’Tigress are gunning for a fourth consecutive continental title, and they are one win away from achieving the feat.

The Nigerian women have now gone 23 games in the continental competition without defeat as they thrashed hosts Rwanda 79-48 in a mostly one-sided semifinal.

D’Tigress ended the first quarter 22 – 2 before also taking the second quarter 22 – 12. But the hosts put up a better performance to win the third quarter 17-14.

Nigeria came back stronger and finished off with a 21 – 13 scoreline in the fourth quarter to seal a spot in the final.

The second semi-final will see Senegal, the most successful team in women’s basketball in Africa (with 11 titles) take on Mali later on Thursday.

The winners of the tie will successfully set up an AfroBasket final meeting with Nigeria’s D’Tigress.

