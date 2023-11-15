International
Supreme Court in UK halts plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda
The plan by the government of the United Kingdom to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been stopped by the country’s Supreme Court, which described it as illegal on Wednesday.
This plan was devised to discourage individuals from making perilous journeys across the Channel in small boats.
According to the government’s proposal, in Rwanda, individuals will be given the option to seek asylum within the country, return to their home country, or pursue asylum in a different nation, excluding the United Kingdom.
READ ALSO:UK to relocate asylum seekers from Nigeria, others to Rwanda
The President of the court, Lord Reed, said there is a “real risk” asylum seekers may be sent from Rwanda to the places they fled from.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the plan had always been twarted by legal challenges since it was announced in 2022. Though the High Court had ruled it lawful before the Court of Appeal overturned the decision.
The Supreme Court has now confirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...