Supreme Court in UK halts plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

The plan by the government of the United Kingdom to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been stopped by the country’s Supreme Court, which described it as illegal on Wednesday.

This plan was devised to discourage individuals from making perilous journeys across the Channel in small boats.

According to the government’s proposal, in Rwanda, individuals will be given the option to seek asylum within the country, return to their home country, or pursue asylum in a different nation, excluding the United Kingdom.

The President of the court, Lord Reed, said there is a “real risk” asylum seekers may be sent from Rwanda to the places they fled from.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the plan had always been twarted by legal challenges since it was announced in 2022. Though the High Court had ruled it lawful before the Court of Appeal overturned the decision.

The Supreme Court has now confirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision.

