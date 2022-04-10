Rwanda vaccinates over 60% of population for COVID-19

Rwanda is one of the few countries in Africa to vaccinate over 60 percent of its population for CCOVID-19, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The global health agency said in its report on Saturday that the East African nation had already administered vaccine doses to more than 40 percent of its 12 million population as at the end of 2021.

However, Rwanda trails the island nations of Seychelles and Mauritius where the rate of infections are very minimal due to strict compliance with restrictions and regulations.

“Rwanda has joined Seychelles and Mauritius as the first African countries to vaccinate 60 percent of its population in line with WHO‘s target,” the organisation said on Twitter.

“So far, Rwanda remains an exception as about only 15 percent of the African continent’s population is fully vaccinated.”

The country achieved the feat by aggressively pursuing the vaccination of its citizens including setting up vaccination site in busy public places like bus stations and taxi ranks in the capital, Kigali.

Medical staff said between 200 and 400 residents received jabs each day and many of them had already registered for booster shots which is expected to kick off soon across the country.

