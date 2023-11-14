Liberians begin voting in presidential run-off elections

Liberians on Tuesday, began voting in a run-off presidential election between incumbent President George Weah and a former vice president of the country, Joseph Boakai.

More than 2.4 million people are registered to vote, with polls open between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm, while the electoral commission has 15 days to announce the results.

The run-off election will be another face off between the former football star and the veteran politician following their contest in 2017 when Weah won in the second round with more than 61 percent.

In the first round of voting on October 10, Weah and Boakai came head to head with the incumbent taking a 7,126-vote lead which was not enough for him to be declared the outright winner.

This year’s election is the first in the West African country since the United Nations ended its peacekeeping mission in 2018 after two civil wars between 1989 and 2003 in which more than 250,000 people died.

