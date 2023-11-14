International
Liberians begin voting in presidential run-off elections
Liberians on Tuesday, began voting in a run-off presidential election between incumbent President George Weah and a former vice president of the country, Joseph Boakai.
More than 2.4 million people are registered to vote, with polls open between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm, while the electoral commission has 15 days to announce the results.
The run-off election will be another face off between the former football star and the veteran politician following their contest in 2017 when Weah won in the second round with more than 61 percent.
In the first round of voting on October 10, Weah and Boakai came head to head with the incumbent taking a 7,126-vote lead which was not enough for him to be declared the outright winner.
This year’s election is the first in the West African country since the United Nations ended its peacekeeping mission in 2018 after two civil wars between 1989 and 2003 in which more than 250,000 people died.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...