LIBERIA: Tinubu hails Weah’s action at a time ‘democracy is under attack’ in West Africa

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the new President-elect of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, after he was declared winner of the re-run presidential election conducted on Tuesday over incumbent George Weah.

He added that Weah’s act of democratic sportsmanship was exemplary, particularly at a time in West Africa when “democracy is under attack by malign actors who are bent on subverting the will of the people.”

In a congratulatory message on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu urged Boakai to unite the country and build on the popular support expressed through the ballot box to deliver good governance to the people of Liberia.

The ECOWAS Chairman also commended Weah, for demonstrating uncommon leadership by conceding the election and averting any form of socio-political crisis.

“I commend President George Weah for his sterling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship,” Tinubu said.

“He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa.

“He has demonstrated that the outcome of elections in the sub-region need not become the propellant of violence and unrest and that the will of the people must always be respected,” Tinubu said.

The Nigerian leader also thanked the people of Liberia for peacefully exercising their rights and charged them to remain steadfast in the furtherance of peace and democracy.

