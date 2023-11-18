Liberia: George Weah concedes defeat, congratulates Boakai

President George Weah of Liberia, on Friday evening, conceded defeat in the country’s presidential election runoff, after nearly complete returns showed opposition leader Joseph Boakai was leading with 50.89 per cent of the vote.

Weah, who conceded defeat in a speech on national radio, said: “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight the CDC (party) has lost the election, but Liberia has won. This is the time for graciousness in defeat, to put national interest above personal interest.”

According to the results published by the electoral commission after collating the ballots from more than 99 per cent of polling stations, Weah had 49.11 per cent of the votes cast, with the 78-year-old Boakai beating Weah by just over 28,000 votes.

Weah also disclosed that he had spoken to Boakai “to congratulate him on his victory”.

“The Liberian people have spoken, and we have heard their voice. However, the closeness of the results reveals a deep division within our country,” Weah added.

Ripples Nigeria reports that though the electoral commission has not revealed the turnout figures, around 2.4 million Liberians were eligible to vote on Tuesday.

To celebrate Boakai’s victory, his supporters danced outside one of his party offices in the capital, Monrovia

