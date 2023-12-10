ECOWAS commends Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone over peaceful elections

The Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended the peaceful conclusion of the general elections in Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

The three countries successfully conducted elections to usher in new governments this year.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the 64th session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Abuja and read ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Touray, expressed happiness at the peaceful resolution of the election dispute in Nigeria and the positive outcome of the negotiation between the government and opposition in Sierra Leone.

It read: “The authority welcomes the peaceful resolution of the electoral dispute in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the peaceful outcome of the dialogue between the opposition and the government in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

“Authority commends the efforts being made by member states and the ECOWAS commission towards the consolidation of democracy, peace, security and stability in the region.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS condemns plot to cause unrest in Sierra Leone

‘’The authority notes in particular the peaceful elections that took place during the year in Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

“The Authority also saluted the electoral process that led to a peaceful transition in Liberia and commended the acceptance of the result by President George Weah.

“’The Authority encourages the leaders and citizens of Liberia to continue to promote social cohesion. It urges the commission to accompany Liberia in these efforts.”

Touray added the West African leaders expressed concern over the continued insecurity and instability that has brought about terrorism, violent extremism, and unconstitutional change of government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now