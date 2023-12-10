News
ECOWAS commends Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone over peaceful elections
The Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended the peaceful conclusion of the general elections in Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.
The three countries successfully conducted elections to usher in new governments this year.
In a communiqué issued at the end of the 64th session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Abuja and read ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Touray, expressed happiness at the peaceful resolution of the election dispute in Nigeria and the positive outcome of the negotiation between the government and opposition in Sierra Leone.
It read: “The authority welcomes the peaceful resolution of the electoral dispute in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the peaceful outcome of the dialogue between the opposition and the government in the Republic of Sierra Leone.
“Authority commends the efforts being made by member states and the ECOWAS commission towards the consolidation of democracy, peace, security and stability in the region.
READ ALSO: ECOWAS condemns plot to cause unrest in Sierra Leone
‘’The authority notes in particular the peaceful elections that took place during the year in Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.
“The Authority also saluted the electoral process that led to a peaceful transition in Liberia and commended the acceptance of the result by President George Weah.
“’The Authority encourages the leaders and citizens of Liberia to continue to promote social cohesion. It urges the commission to accompany Liberia in these efforts.”
Touray added the West African leaders expressed concern over the continued insecurity and instability that has brought about terrorism, violent extremism, and unconstitutional change of government.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...