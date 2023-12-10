Suspected kidnappers reportedly kill vigilante, abduct 4 others in Bauchi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly killed a member of a local vigilante group and injured three others in Bakutumbe village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday.

A resident of the community told journalists on Sunday that the attackers also abducted four people in the operation that lasted one hour.

He added that the hoodlums stormed the community with AK-47 rifles and started shooting sporadically to scare away residents.

The eyewitness listed the injured victims as Habila Garba, Nura Yakubu, and Sam’ana.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack at the time of filing this report.

