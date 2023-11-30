Police in Bauchi kill one suspected kidnapper, rescue 3 victims

A suspected kidnapper has been neutralized by the Bauchi State Police Command during a gun duel while allegedly attempting to kidnap some victims just as three kidnapped victims were rescued during the operation.

This was contained in a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

He stated that “on the 29th November, 2023 at about 0100hrs one Sabitu of Kadade village via Toro LGA of Bauchi State reported that on the same date at about 0030hrs, an unknown number of bandits invaded their village and stormed into the house of one Yakubu Ya’u Makeri of Yagi village via Rahama ward”.

According to him, a team of operatives attached to the Rishi Police Divisional headquarters, in conjunction with local vigilantes swiftly moved to the scene and engaged the bandits in exchange of gun shots.

The PPRO added that the Operatives overpowered the bandits in a gun duel, as a result, one of the bandits was neutralized while the remaining scampered and abandoned their mission.

During the encounter, the operatives succeeded in rescuing two kidnap victims, namely: Sunday Ayuba, 40 years old, Pastor Bala, 50 years old and Keziya Ayuba 50 years old all of Raddi village via Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The aforementioned victims were confirmed to have been kidnapped from their villages in Jos, Plateau State.

In addition, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to intensify wider patrol across the nooks and crannies of his area of responsibility (AOR) in a bid to arrest the fleeing bandits to face the wrath of the law.

