Metro
Businessman sues NDLEA over 56-day detention, demands N100m compensation
A Lagos-based businessman, Obiora Samuel, on Wednesday, dragged the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to the Federal High Court over a 56-day detention without trial.
He is also asking for N100 million in compensation from the agency.
In the suit which has only the NDLEA as the sole defendant, Samuel told the court that he was in the custody of the anti-narcotics agency since October 5, without trial
He also sought a declaration that his arrest and detention without being charged to court or released was unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.
READ ALSO:NDLEA arrests three at Osun illicit drug party
At the resumed hearing, Samuel’s counsel, Benson Ndakara, prayed the court to hear the motion as the prosecution had been served for well over a month, arguing that the period within which the prosecution was permitted to respond by way of counter-affidavit had since lapsed.
However, prosecution counsel, Juliana Uroabuchi, sought more time to respond, explaining that the delay was caused by her aged mother’s illness.
In his ruling, the trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, adjourned the case to Friday to hear Samuel’s fundamental rights application following the application by Ndakara.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...