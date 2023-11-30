Businessman sues NDLEA over 56-day detention, demands N100m compensation

A Lagos-based businessman, Obiora Samuel, on Wednesday, dragged the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to the Federal High Court over a 56-day detention without trial.

He is also asking for N100 million in compensation from the agency.

In the suit which has only the NDLEA as the sole defendant, Samuel told the court that he was in the custody of the anti-narcotics agency since October 5, without trial

He also sought a declaration that his arrest and detention without being charged to court or released was unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

At the resumed hearing, Samuel’s counsel, Benson Ndakara, prayed the court to hear the motion as the prosecution had been served for well over a month, arguing that the period within which the prosecution was permitted to respond by way of counter-affidavit had since lapsed.

However, prosecution counsel, Juliana Uroabuchi, sought more time to respond, explaining that the delay was caused by her aged mother’s illness.

In his ruling, the trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, adjourned the case to Friday to hear Samuel’s fundamental rights application following the application by Ndakara.

