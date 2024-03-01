Drug abuse fueling insecurity in Nigeria – Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), on Friday, identified drug abuse as the main driver of insecurity in Nigeria.

He stated this during the sensitisation and advocacy programme for women and youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

Marwa, who was represented at the event by the Director in charge of Drug Demand Reduction in the agency, Dr. Ngozi Madubuike, said the involvement of women and youths in drug abuse had taken a frightening dimension in Nigeria.

The NDLEA boss added that drug users now include young people, females, and those living in rural areas.

He said: “Youth exhibit attitude both for the development of the society and at the same time for the creation of problems in the society.

“Drug abuse leads to criminal offenses and this fuels insecurity such as armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, and banditry among others.

“This also leads to burglary and sex work. Evidence has shown that young people use drugs for various reasons such as relaxation, experimental/curiosity and to enhance performance among others.”

He urged youths to shun drug abuse because it was harmful to their health and would destroy their future.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now