‘We are interested in better living conditions for Nigerians, not your job,’ NLC replies Tinubu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s criticism of the organized labour’s activities.

The president had during the commissioning of the Red Line train system in Lagos on Thursday told the organized labour to maintain peace and order in the country, or prepare to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

He was reacting to the two-day nationwide rally organized by the NLC to protest rising prices of food items and other costs of living in the country.

However, in a statement issued on Friday by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC told the president that the organised labour was interested in better living conditions for Nigerians and not his job.

The Congress promised to continue fighting for an improved welfare and living conditions for the citizens.

The statement read: “The recent statements attributed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the commissioning of the Red-Line Railway Project have sparked deep concern within the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). We find these remarks, particularly those concerning the role of labour in governance, to be profoundly at variance with the struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians under existing policies.

“President Tinubu’s insinuation that labour lacks the moral ground to challenge his administration, merely nine months into office, is deeply troubling. Moreover, his focus on partisan issues and the distant 2027 election cycle rather than the urgent needs of the populace, further underscores a disconnect from the realities faced by Nigerians on a daily basis.

“It is regrettable that the President seems oblivious of the profound hardships endured by millions of Nigerians. The pervasive hunger, unemployment, housing insecurity, and escalating costs of basic necessities such as food and healthcare demand immediate attention and decisive action. Yet, instead of addressing these pressing concerns, President Tinubu appears preoccupied with political calculations and future electoral prospects.

“The NLC wishes to emphasise that our primary objective is not to vie for political positions, including that of the president. Rather, our sole focus is on advocating for effective governance that prioritises the welfare and security of all Nigerians. We urge President Tinubu to redirect his efforts towards fulfilling this fundamental duty of public office, rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

“It is imperative that we refocus our collective energy on addressing the substantive issues that have been the subject of engagement between Labour and the government since June 2023. These include critical matters such as wage increases, social welfare programs, infrastructure development, and the revitalization of key sectors such as education and healthcare.

“In any case to avoid the dissipation of energy, it is important that we focus on the real issues because we have engaged the government since June 2023 after the subsidy is gone statement. The issues are around the non-implementation of agreements reached between us and the government.”

