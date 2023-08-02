Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders amidst fuel subsidy protest

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting took place a few hours after the organized labour led out Nigerians to protest the removal of the fuel subsidy and other policy initiatives of the current administration.

The labour leaders at the meeting were the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo as well as the general secretaries and other top members of the two workers’ organizations.

READ ALSO: Fuel subsidy: Senate to meet organized labour on demands

However, issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public.

But they may not be unconnected with the labour demands from the government.

The demands include the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal, a review of the current minimum wage, the release of the eight months’ salaries of university lecturers and workers withheld by the federal government and a reversal of the hike in school fees.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now