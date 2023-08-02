News
Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders amidst fuel subsidy protest
Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting took place a few hours after the organized labour led out Nigerians to protest the removal of the fuel subsidy and other policy initiatives of the current administration.
The labour leaders at the meeting were the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo as well as the general secretaries and other top members of the two workers’ organizations.
READ ALSO: Fuel subsidy: Senate to meet organized labour on demands
However, issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public.
But they may not be unconnected with the labour demands from the government.
The demands include the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal, a review of the current minimum wage, the release of the eight months’ salaries of university lecturers and workers withheld by the federal government and a reversal of the hike in school fees.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...