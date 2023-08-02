News
Nigerian govt’s response will determine duration of fuel subsidy protest — NLC
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said on Wednesday the Federal Government’s response to the labour’s demand would determine the duration of the ongoing protest.
The rally organized by the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest removal of fuel subsidies, forex exchange unification and other policies initiated by the current administration is taking place across the country on Wednesday.
The NLC had last week given the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the decision on fuel subsidy removal or risk a total shutdown of the economy from Wednesday (today).
The organized labour is also demanding a review of the current minimum wage, the release of the eight months salaries of university lecturers and workers withheld by the federal government and a reversal in the increase of school fees.
READ ALSO: Labour to go ahead with planned fuel subsidy protest
Ajaero, who addressed journalists at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, warned the government against the use of force to quell the protest.
He said: “It’s in the interest of the NLC to determine based on the response of the state whether the protest should be for today, tomorrow, or next, or till thy kingdom come.
“It is not by using forces to stop people from expressing their views.”
