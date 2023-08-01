NLC dismisses rumours on suspension of fuel subsidy protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday night dismissed rumours on the suspension of the nationwide protest slated to hold on Wednesday.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, had in a chat with journalists after a meeting of the presidential steering committee on palliatives in Abuja said the congress would reconsider its position on the strike after listening to President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast on Monday.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, also expressed optimism that the labour would shelve the strike.

He said the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had the accepted the proposal for palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal as announced by the president.

However, in a terse statement signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, the NUC urged Nigerians to disregard rumours on the suspension of the strike.

The congress insisted that the protests would go ahead as planned throughout the country.

The statement read: “Ignore fake rumours, NLC is never divided. We are one united and strong labour centre. The protest rally will be held Tomorrow (Wednesday) nationwide.”

