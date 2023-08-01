Plateau Assembly confirms 19 commissioner nominees

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed 19 nominees as commissioners in the state.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang sent the names of the nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation last Thursday.

Four of the 19 commissioner-designates are women.

The governor picked one nominee each from the 17 local government areas in the state while Jos North, Pankshin and Qua’an Pan LGAs got two each.

The nominees were screened on their credentials and areas of specialisation.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Moses Sule, thereafter directed the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Ponven Wuyep to communicate to the governor on the successful confirmation of the commissioners.

