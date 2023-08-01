TUC mobilises members for fuel subsidy protest

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has directed all its affiliates and state councils to mobilise their members for Wednesday’s nationwide protest against the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The TUC President, Mr. Festus Osifo, gave the directive in a statement on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The union said that the protest was against the Federal Government’s unfavourable policies.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had also dismissed rumours about the suspension of the protest and urged Nigerians to join the rally against the harsh policies of the current administration.

The statement read: “The congress is not averse to the removal of subsidy; we support the fact that it has to be removed but there must be measures in place to ameliorate its effect on Nigerians.

“Such measures include fixing of the refineries and possibly building more; functional transportation system, living wage, good medical facilities and employment.

“The policy was not thought through which is why its impact is excruciating on Nigerians.

“Therefore, all affiliates and state councils of Congress are hereby directed to mobilise their members for action by midnight of today, August 1, 2023.”

