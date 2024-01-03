TUC urges Nigerian govt to implement agreements reached with labour in 2023

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to implement all agreements reached with organised labour last year.

The TUC President, Mr. Festus Osifo, made the call in a New Year message jointly signed by the union’s Secretary-General, Mr. Nuhu Toro, in Abuja.

Osifo said the TUC in 2023 strived to ensure that social dialogue with the federal government prevailed but both parties have agreed nothing.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and TUC have been at loggerheads with the federal government since June last year over measures to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in the country.

He said: “However, the government has serially violated the agreements. For instance, Item Two states clearly that: ‘A minimum wage committee shall be inaugurated within one month from the date of this agreement.’

“Today, three months after, no such committee has been set up and this is our experience with this government in at least two previous agreements reached in June.

“TUC has resolved to demand of the Tinubu administration that in 2024, all agreements between labour and government should be implemented.

“This includes the payment of the monthly N35,000 Wage Award to Public Servants in the Local Government, State and Federal services.

“These must be implemented until a new National Minimum Wage is implemented.”

