Hardship: Protest goes on as Nigerian govt, labour meeting ends in deadlock

A last-minute meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour to stave off the planned protest against the current economic hardship in the country ended in a deadlock on Monday night.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had planned a nationwide rally for February 27 and February 28 to protest the rising prices of food items and other costs of living in the country.

The federal government had earlier on Monday urged the NLC to shelve the protest.

Monday’s meeting hosted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume in Abuja, was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, and his Finance counterpart, Wale Edun.

Also at the meeting were the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The organized labour team was led to the meeting by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo.

Ajaero, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the rally would go ahead as planned.

He said: “The rally goes on and it is part of their (government) constitutional responsibility to ensure that the rally is peaceful.”

