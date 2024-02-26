News
NLC meets Lagos CP, submits notification letter on protest
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state ahead of the two-day protest slated to begin on Tuesday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the meeting in a statement on Monday night.
The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had planned a nationwide rally for February 27 and February 28 to protest the current economic hardship in the country.
The TUC, however, pulled out of the protest on Saturday.
Hundeyin said that the leadership of the union was invited by the CP to look into all areas of the planned protest.
The spokesman said: “The CP has equally assured that the police will be on ground throughout the protest to ensure their security.
“The NLC Chairperson in Lagos who led the team to the command, Mrs. Funmi Sessi, assured the commissioner of a peaceful protest by her members.
“The chairperson submitted a letter of notification on the protest to the CP.
“The protest will take off from Ikeja Under Bridge to Alausa, the seat of Lagos State Government.”
