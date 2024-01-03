News
Nigeria extends suspension of accreditation to certificates from Kenya, Niger, Uganda
The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would the suspension of accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Kenya, Niger Republic and Uganda.
This came just 24 hours after the government suspended the accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.
The decision followed a report detailing how a degree was acquired from a university in Benin Republic within two months.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt suspends accreditation of certificates from Benin Republic, Togo
Mamman, who spoke in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, described students who patronised such institutions as criminals.
He said security agents would go after those with fake certificates from foreign countries already using them to secure jobs in Nigeria.
The minister said: “We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo. We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, and even Niger here where such institutions have been set up.
“I have no sympathy for people patronising the institutions. Instead, they are part of the criminal chain that should be arrested.”
